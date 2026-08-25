As a Daily Pick, Guitar Center offers the KRK ROKIT 5 Generation Five Powered Studio Monitor in Limited Edition White for $149. That's $50 off. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 25. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- 5" limited-edition white studio monitor sold individually
- Three selectable voicing modes: Mix, Create, and Focus
- Onboard DSP room tuning with 25 graphic EQ presets and LCD display
- Frequency range of 43Hz to 40kHz with max SPL of 104dB
- 1" tweeter and Kevlar woofer cone with removable magnetic faceplate
- Front-firing bass port and included foam isolation pad
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eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Best Buy has discounts on several Sonos speakers and soundbars. We've pictured the Arc Ultra soundbar at $899 (pictured, $200 off). My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes soundbars, subwoofers, and smart speakers
- Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar with Dolby Atmos support
- Sonos Sub 4 wireless subwoofer
- Sonos Era 300 smart speaker with spatial audio
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar with Dolby Atmos support
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
Guitar Center's Bundle Accessory Deals offer 15% off when you buy three qualifying items, covering guitar strings, drum sticks, and other accessories from brands like Ernie Ball, D'Addario, and Elixir. Individual items like Ernie Ball electric guitar strings start around $9, making it easy to stock up on strings or sticks across multiple instruments at once. Shipping is free. Offer ends September 2. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Deals span guitar strings, drum sticks, and other music accessories
- Discount applies when buying 3 qualifying items
- Brands include Ernie Ball, D'Addario, Elixir, and Vic Firth
- Over 3,500 accessory products included in the promotion
This Fender Player II Stratocaster in Black is $679.99, down from $849.99 at Guitar Center. It's the best price we found by $20. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Alder body with a gloss polyester finish
- Maple neck with a maple fingerboard and satin urethane back finish
- 22 medium-jumbo frets with a 9.5" fingerboard radius
- Three Player Series Alnico V single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 2-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles
- 25.5" scale length and synthetic bone nut
This Squier Sonic Stratocaster HSS electric guitar is $224.99 at Guitar Center, down from its regular price of $249.99. It pairs a ceramic humbucking bridge pickup with single-coil neck and middle pickups for a range of tones, along with a six-saddle tremolo bridge for vibrato effects. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Poplar body with a gloss polyurethane finish
- Bolt-on maple neck with a C-shaped profile
- Maple fingerboard with 21 narrow-tall frets and black dot inlays
- HSS pickup configuration with a ceramic humbucker at the bridge and ceramic single-coils at the middle and neck
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- Die-cast sealed tuning machines and chrome-plated hardware
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