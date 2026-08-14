This Joyfy hanging ghost decoration is $14.79, down from $25.99 at Walmart. It stands 47" tall and includes a blue LED light with a 6-hour timer setting for automatic nighttime use. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures approximately 47" tall
- Blue LED light with 3 modes: 6-hour timer, always on, or off
- Requires 3 AA batteries, not included
- Bendable arms allow for posing in different positions
- Waterproof design suited for outdoor use
- Designed to hang from trees, rooftops, doors, or windows
-
Published 26 min ago
Verified 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Home Depot offers The Home Depot 2-Gallon Halloween Bucket for $2.88. Shipping is free. Note that this item is backordered. Buy Now at Home Depot
A two-piece skeleton set with a posable human figure and a dog companion, both with built-in lighting, aimed at anyone who wants a reusable Halloween yard or indoor display without buying figures separately. Apply coupon code "VR3KUFE5" for an extra savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3ft Caretaker and 22-inch undead hound duo
- 7 hyper-flexible joints for customizable posing
- Weather-resistant construction for outdoor durability
- Lightweight design for versatile indoor and outdoor setup
- Articulated skeletal features for realistic horror display
This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
Amazon offers this 5-foot spider decoration in Black for $8.99. Other colors are $13 to $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bendable, adjustable legs for hanging on fences, doors, windows, or trees
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Sign In or Register