Jos. A. Bank's Weekend Sale covers suits, sportcoats, dress shirts, casual wear, and pants at up to 45% off. Suits start at $249.99, down from a regular range of $299 to $730, while dress shirts start at $29.99 against a regular $39 to $89.50. A separate clearance section pushes savings up to 75% off original prices, with clearance suits starting at $149.98 and clearance dress shirts at $19.99. Bank Account members get free shipping (it's free to join) Shop Now at Jos. A. Bank