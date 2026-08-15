For one last day at Nike, the Jordan Max Aura 5s are down to $59, thanks to the promo code "DAYONE". It's a $14 drop since our last mention in April and the best we've seen for these shoes. You'd pay as much as $159 for these shoes elsewhere. The shoe features a leather and textile upper with Nike Air cushioning in the heel, and its design takes cues from the AJ3. Shipping is free for Nike members, too (it's free to join). Buy Now at Nike