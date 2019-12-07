Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Joby GripTight POV Kit
$10 $30
free shipping

That's a low by around $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • fits devices 2.2" to 3.6" wide
  • removable handle pivots 180°
  • pPin joint GoPro accessory connection
  • compatible with Android and iOS
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: JB01479
  • Expires 12/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
