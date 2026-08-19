Woot's Summer Deals on Jewelry & Watches covers a wide mix of brands, including Swarovski pieces like the Matrix Earrings at $50.99, down 80% off, and the Octea Chrono Watch at $160.99. Watches range from everyday Timex styles under $50 to the Bulova Ladies' Classic Diamond Quartz Silver Watch at $194.99, down from $650. Kids' options like the Accutime Star Wars and Super Mario watches are also included alongside women's and men's jewelry. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/28/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Black Friday Sale takes 20% off or more on men's watches from brands like Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, and Seiko. Styles range from automatic and chronograph watches to divers, with stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. We've pictured the Stuhrling Men's Statesman 4070 Watch for $129 (over $600 elsewhere). Shop Now at Macy's
- Styles from Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko, and Stuhrling
- Includes chronograph, automatic, and diver watch styles
- Stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options available
- Case sizes ranging from about 39mm to 46mm
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Skechers sale spans hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, with prices as low as $19.99 and discounts reaching up to 73% off. Several arch-support styles in the mix use Skechers' Arch Fit insole system, which has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance on many models. The sale also includes hands-free slip-on designs that let you step into the shoe without bending down, alongside classic sneakers, boots, and sandals. This deal ends August 25. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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