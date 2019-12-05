Open Offer in New Tab
JetBlack M5 Mag Pro Magnetic Cycling Trainer
$88 $280
free shipping

That's $192 off list and $2 less than any other third-party seller charges. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Random Bike Parts via eBay.
Features
  • iOS or Android app provides audio training sessions, read and ride sessions, gear recommendations, goal cadence, session time, and session profiles
  • handlebar-mounted remote lever for resistance adjustment
  • equipped with a HydroGel Roller
  • Model: JBT-M5PRO
