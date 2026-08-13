This autographed Jaylen Waddle helmet is $214.49, down from $649.99 at Fanatics. It comes as a Riddell Speed Authentic helmet with Fanatics Authentic certification, making it suitable for display in a home or office collection. Free shipping applies via coupon code "SCHOOL". Buy Now at Fanatics
- Autographed by Jaylen Waddle
- Riddell Speed Authentic helmet
- Officially licensed Miami Dolphins memorabilia
- Fanatics Authentic certified
This 250th anniversary commemorative coin is $4 off the regular $9 price at Amazon. It comes sealed in a clear acrylic capsule to protect the design, which features the American flag, Liberty Bell, and bald eagle on both sides. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom gear, from electronic bidets like the Inus IS-2100 at $199.99 down to small accessories like a toilet paper holder for $4.01. Shoppers can also find toilet seats, safety rails, and cleaning tools across dozens of listed items. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes electronic bidets, bidet attachments, and toilet seats
- Toilet paper holders from brands like AXOR and hansgrohe
- Raised toilet seats and safety rails for accessibility
- Toilet brushes, plungers, and cleaning accessories included
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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