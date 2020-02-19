Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
JarvMobile Jarv PPS Exec Power Bank w/ Qi Charging
$23 $70
Features
  • 10,000mAh power output
  • 10-watt Qi wireless charging
  • USB Type-A & Type-C ports
  • charges three devices simultaneously
  • Model: JRV-PBW3000-BLK
