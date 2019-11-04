New
JVC 43" 4K LED Roku Smart TV
$180 $250
free shipping

That's $70 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Roku mobile app for iOS or Android devices
  • 60z refresh rate
  • Model: LT-43MAW595
