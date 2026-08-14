JCPenney takes up to 40% off select Nike shoes for men, women, and kids. Men's deals include the Nike Air Max Sneakers for $60 (was $100), Nike Revolution 8 Running Shoes for $45 (was $75), and Nike Court Shot Sneakers for $48 (was $80). Women's styles include the Nike Air Max Bia for $57 (was $95), Nike Pacific SE for $48 (was $80), and Nike Run Swift 3 for $51 (was $85). Kids' deals include Nike Flex Runner 4 shoes for $27 (was $45), Cosmic Runner styles from $31.20 (was $52), and Team Hustle basketball shoes for $40.20 (was $67). Get free shipping with orders of $49 or more, or choose free in-store pickup where available. Shop Now at JCPenney