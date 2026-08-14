JCPenney's Weekend Hot Deals sale spans clothing for women, men, and kids, along with home goods like bedding, bath towels, and cookware. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at JCPenney
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 7 min ago
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
JCPenney takes up to 40% off select Nike shoes for men, women, and kids. Men's deals include the Nike Air Max Sneakers for $60 (was $100), Nike Revolution 8 Running Shoes for $45 (was $75), and Nike Court Shot Sneakers for $48 (was $80). Women's styles include the Nike Air Max Bia for $57 (was $95), Nike Pacific SE for $48 (was $80), and Nike Run Swift 3 for $51 (was $85). Kids' deals include Nike Flex Runner 4 shoes for $27 (was $45), Cosmic Runner styles from $31.20 (was $52), and Team Hustle basketball shoes for $40.20 (was $67). Get free shipping with orders of $49 or more, or choose free in-store pickup where available. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' sneakers
- Running shoes, training shoes, and basketball shoes included
- 258 styles marked down
With promo code "26SUMMER", this Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Hair & Body Moisturizer drops to $17.99, down from $55 at JCPenney. You'd pay at least $39 elsewhere. Spend $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95. Buy Now at JCPenney
- 33.8 oz. bottle
- Doubles as a leave-in conditioner and body lotion
- Contains tea tree, peppermint, and lavender for a cooling, tingling feel
- Color-safe formula
- Vegan, paraben-free, and gluten-free
- Made in the US
JCPenney takes up to 50% off men's dress shirts and ties from top brands. Shop savings on wrinkle-resistant and stretch dress shirts, classic and slim-fit styles, plus silk and patterned ties to complete your work or special-occasion wardrobe. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more. Sale ends August 16. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Brands include Stafford, Van Heusen, J. Ferrar, and Haggar
- Available in regular, slim, modern, and big & tall fits
- Includes wrinkle-free and stretch fabric options
- Long sleeve and short sleeve styles available
- Shirt and tie sets offered in select styles
JCPenney takes 25% to 40% off select Nike apparel for men, women, and kids. Shop savings on hoodies, tees, shorts, joggers, leggings, sports bras, and more, with plenty of styles for back-to-school and everyday wear. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids
- Includes running shoes, sneakers, and slides
- T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and joggers included
- Sports bras and leggings for women
- Backpacks and bags also included
- Sizes available for big and tall
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