Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$30 $40
free shipping

The best deal we could find by $10 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's available in 12 color options.
Features
  • IPX7 Water resistance
  • integrated carabiner
  • Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay JBL
Bluetooth Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register