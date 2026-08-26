J.Crew Factory takes 40% to 70% off new arrivals for women, men, and kids. Plus, take an extra 15% off $100 or an extra 20% off orders of $125 or more with coupon code "FALLFORIT". Shop new fall styles including denim, rugby shirts, jackets, polos, sweaters, dresses, accessories, and more. Also, in the clearance section, but not in the new arrivals sale, "AUTUMN50" takes an extra 50% off. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at J.Crew Factory