Walmart · 27 mins ago
Irwin Vise-Grip GrooveLock 8-Piece Pliers Set
$63 $100
free shipping

Walmart offers the Irwin Vise-Grip GrooveLock 8-Piece Pliers Set for $62.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. (Most stores charge $86 or more.) Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price
  • 8", 10", and 12" GrooveLock pliers
  • 8" long nose pliers, 8" linesman's pliers, 6" slip joint pliers
  • 10" adjustable wrench
  • 6" diagonal cutter
  • kitbag
  • Model: 2078712
