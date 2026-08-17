This Irwin torpedo level costs $4.99 at Amazon. It's usually $2 more and you'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
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At Amazon Haul, get this Firecore 9" Magnetic Torpedo Level for $5.99. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Huepar 100-Foot Line Laser Level for $19.99. That's its best price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-leveling cross line laser with 110° horizontal and vertical beams
- Visible up to 100 ft. with accuracy of ±1/9" at 33 ft.
- Built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 hours, charges via USB-C
- Switches between self-leveling mode and manual mode
- IP54 rated for water, dust, and drop resistance up to 4 ft.
- Includes 25.6" adjustable aluminum tripod and carry bag
Home Depot offers the Empire 24" Aluminum I-Beam Level with 12" Compact Box Level Set for $19.97. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Top-read window for easy viewing
- Includes a 12" compact box level
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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