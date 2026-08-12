Home Depot offers the Empire 24" Aluminum I-Beam Level with 12" Compact Box Level Set for $19.97. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Top-read window for easy viewing
- Includes a 12" compact box level
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This Swanson Cross Check Level is $2.39. That's $6 off and the best price we could find. It mounts with screws or adhesive and reads leveling both front-to-back and side-to-side with two bubble vials. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-impact composite construction
- 3 pre-rounded holes for mounting or string level use
- Displays front-to-back or side-to-side leveling
- 2 easy-to-read bubble vials
- Compact size fits in a tool pouch
At Amazon Haul, get this Firecore 9" Magnetic Torpedo Level for $5.99. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Huepar 100-Foot Line Laser Level for $19.99. That's its best price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-leveling cross line laser with 110° horizontal and vertical beams
- Visible up to 100 ft. with accuracy of ±1/9" at 33 ft.
- Built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 hours, charges via USB-C
- Switches between self-leveling mode and manual mode
- IP54 rated for water, dust, and drop resistance up to 4 ft.
- Includes 25.6" adjustable aluminum tripod and carry bag
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Home Depot
|42%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register