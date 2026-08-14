Handy to keep around if you wear denim regularly or have kids who go through jeans fast, these iron-on patches let you extend the life of worn or torn denim without sewing. At $2, that's 70% off the $7 list price via coupon code "LSFGPXC8". Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable material resistant to pilling and tearing
- Superior adhesion with 30% more hot-melt film
- Machine washable and high-temperature dryer safe
- Easy DIY trimming for custom shapes and sizes
- Multi-fabric compatibility for clothes and accessories
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 90% off outdoor gear, apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Shop discounts on hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, trail running, and more, including premium brands that rarely go on sale. Shipping is free on select items. Orders of $69 ship for free. Sale ends August 22. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Discounts across men's and women's clothing and footwear
- Outdoor gear categories include camp, hike, bike, ski & snowboard, and climb
- Brands include The North Face, Rab, Cotopaxi, Outdoor Research, Salomon, and Norrona
- Includes jackets, hiking shoes, backpacks, and waders
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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