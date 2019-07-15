Walmart offers the Intex Inflat-A-Bull Inflatable Pool Toy for $28.72. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw this for $7 less last September. Buy Now
- measures 94" x 77" x 32"
- five heavy duty handles
- Model: 56280EP
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
- measures 95" x 75" x 43"
- 178-lb. capacity
- palm tree sprayer, waterfall, six balls
- Model: 57444EP
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40.
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size.
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the KidKraft Sun Bistro Wooden Playset for $229 with free shipping. That's a $221 drop from our mention a month ago, $321 off list, and a very low price for such a playset.
- high-rail wave slide
- rock climbing wall
- elevated clubhouse with vinyl chalkboard tarp
- cafe window with serving ledge and play kitchen set
- shaded sandbox
- 2 belt swings
- Model: F24150
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited.
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL.
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $33.89. Buy Now
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
Amazon offers the Intex Dura-Beam Standard Deluxe Single-High Airbed in several sizes (Twin pictured) from $11.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's up to $24 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Duffel bag included
- flocked top
- inflation/deflation turn knob
Walmart offers the Intex Whale Spray Kiddie Swimming Pool for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 pickup fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13.
- Academy Sports has it for the same.
- Holds 53 gallons
- 79" x 77" x 36" when inflated
- Model: TV352854
