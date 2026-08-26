These crew socks are $3.40, matching their all-time low price and well below the 90-day average of $8.92. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
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At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get the Amazon Essentials Men's Cotton Cushioned No-Show Athletic Socks 6-Pack for $7.01. It's a great deal for a 6-pack of men's socks. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Amazon Essentials Men's Performance No-Show Socks 6-Pack for $6.84 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's a great price for a 6-pack of men's socks. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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