At Amazon, get the Ingersoll Rand 3/8" Drive Air Ratchet Wrench for $161. It's the best price we could find by $69. It delivers 80 ft-lb of torque and spins at up to 625 RPM, with a nickel-plated housing built to resist corrosion. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 10 min ago
At Walmart, get the Metabo HPT 1/4" x 100-Foot Air Compressor Hose for $7.53. It's the best deal we've seen for this air hose. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
This Metabo HPT finish nailer is $65 at Amazon right now, which is $44 cheaper than what you'd pay for it at Walmart. Shipping is free, too. It weighs just 4.2 lb. and includes a carrying case, safety glasses, and an integrated air duster. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-gauge nails from 1-1/4" up to 2-1/2" in length
- adjustable tool-less depth of drive dial
- 360-degree fully adjustable exhaust port
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's offers the Metabo HPT 1-3/8" 23-Gauge Pneumatic Pin Nailer for $79. That's a savings of $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Fires 23-gauge headless pins up to 1-3/8" long
The Metabo HPT 15-Gauge Finish Nailer is at its best-ever price on Amazon; it's also a $44 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
Sign In or Register