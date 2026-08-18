Use the $300 off promo code offered on the landing page to bring the fare from $2,899 to $2,599 per person. This France package includes international roundtrip flights and a 7-night full-board cruise aboard MS Seine Comtesse, sailing along the Seine with visits to Rouen, Le Havre, Caudebec-en-Caux, Vernon, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, and Paris. Complimentary shore excursions and an all-inclusive drink package are also included for qualifying bookings. Travel is available through October 22, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 24, 2026.

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