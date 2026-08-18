Use the $500 off promo code offered on the landing page to bring the fare from $3,199 to $2,699 per person. This Europe package includes international roundtrip flights and a 7-night full-board cruise aboard MS Vistario, sailing the Rhine through Germany and France with visits to Düsseldorf, Koblenz, Mannheim, Strasbourg, Speyer, Mainz, Rüdesheim, and Andernach. An included shore excursion package covers guided visits in Koblenz, Strasbourg, and Rüdesheim. Travel is available through October 9, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 24, 2026.

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