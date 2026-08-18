Use the $300 off promo code offered on the landing page to bring the fare from $2,799 to $2,499 per person. This Portugal package includes international roundtrip flights and a 7-night full-board cruise aboard MS Douro Queen, sailing from Porto through the Douro Valley with visits to Pinhão, Barca d'Alva, Pocinho, and Régua. Complimentary shore excursions and an all-inclusive drink package are also included for qualifying bookings. Travel is available through November 3, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 24, 2026.

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