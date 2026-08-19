Use the $600 off promo code offered on the landing page to bring the fare from $4,599 to $3,999 per person. This Europe package includes international roundtrip flights and a 14-night full-board cruise aboard MS Crucenova, sailing from Amsterdam to Belgrade along the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers. Stops include Cologne, Rüdesheim, Miltenberg, Würzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Vukovar, and Belgrade. Travel is available through March 12, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 24, 2026.

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