eBay offers the Indio by Monoprice Cali DLX Plus Electric Guitar for $129.99. That's a $145 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Solid ash body with a bolt-on maple neck
- Rosewood fingerboard
- Includes a gig bag
-
Published 33 min ago
Verified 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Woot's Musical Instruments & Accessories sale covers a wide mix of gear, from a Shure Rycote Shoe Mount at $12 to a Soundcraft MSB-32R 32-channel mixer at $1,500. Guitars, amps, keyboards, drums, and pro audio equipment from brands like Fender, Yamaha, JBL, and Shure are all included, with discounts ranging up to 88% off the reference price. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Sweetwater's Labor Day Sale spans thousands of products across guitars, drums, keyboards, studio gear, live sound, and cameras. Deals include the pictured DW 5-piece drum shell pack at $2,000 off its regular price of $7,799, and an RCF EVOX JMix8 portable PA system at $1,099, down from $1,499. Discounts range from small accessories under $25 up to premium gear well over $1,000, covering nearly every category of music and audio equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Covers guitars, amps, drums, and percussion
- Includes studio and recording gear, microphones, and wireless systems
- Spans keyboards, synths, and band and orchestra instruments
- Includes live sound, lighting, and DJ equipment
- Cameras, video gear, and home audio and electronics included
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Sign In or Register