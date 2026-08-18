Explore Vietnam and Cambodia on this 20-night cruise-and-stay package departing January 5, 2028. The itinerary combines a 7-night all-inclusive Mekong River cruise aboard Mekong Navigator with stays in Bangkok, Siem Reap, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Ha Long Bay, plus sightseeing from Angkor Wat and Tonlé Sap to the Củ Chi Tunnels. Book this travel deal by August 25, 2026.

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