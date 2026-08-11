Walmart offers the Hyper Bicycles 26" Shocker Mountain Bike for $95.58. That's a $92 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 18-speed twist-grip shifting with rear derailleur
- For riders up to 250 lbs.
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Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
This Setohet electric bike is $309.99, down from $599.99. It runs on a 1200W peak motor with a removable 36V battery rated for 25-45 miles per charge, and it carries UL2849 safety certification for e-bikes. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1200W peak motor with a top speed of 20 MPH
- 36V removable battery (432 Wh, 12 Ah) with a 25-45 mile range
- Battery fully recharges in 5 to 6 hours
- 26" puncture-resistant tires with front fork suspension
- 7-speed gear system with front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- UL2849 certified, supports riders up to 265 lb.
At $600, that's 50% off the $1,200 list price for a fat tire e-bike with a 3,000W motor, which puts it in range for riders who want serious power for off-road trails, sand, or snow without spending typical mid-range e-bike money. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3000W peak motor for 30-degree hill climbing
- 120-mile maximum range with removable 25Ah battery
- 16-inch puncture-resistant fat tires for all-terrain traction
- Smart LCD display for real-time ride tracking
- 90% pre-assembled for quick and easy setup
Walmart's Bikes, Scooters & Ride-Ons Flash Deals cover a wide range of electric bikes, scooters, kids' bikes, and ride-on toys. Deals include the ESKUTE D300 folding electric bike at $550, which is $412 off and the lowest price we could find, and a foldable electric scooter for $157, down from $193. The sale also includes accessories like helmets, bike locks, and cargo bags for cyclists and scooter riders. Free shipping applies to most. In-store pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Electric bikes with motors ranging from 500W to 2200W peak power
- Electric scooters with seats, foldable frames, and ranges up to 75 miles
- Kids bikes, ride-on cars, roller skates, and helmets included
- Bike accessories like locks, mirrors, and cargo bags also on sale
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
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