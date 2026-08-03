At $600, that's 50% off the $1,200 list price for a fat tire e-bike with a 3,000W motor, which puts it in range for riders who want serious power for off-road trails, sand, or snow without spending typical mid-range e-bike money. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3000W peak motor for 30-degree hill climbing
- 120-mile maximum range with removable 25Ah battery
- 16-inch puncture-resistant fat tires for all-terrain traction
- Smart LCD display for real-time ride tracking
- 90% pre-assembled for quick and easy setup
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 8/3/2026
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Popularity: 4/5
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
This Setohet electric bike is $309.99, down from $599.99. It runs on a 1200W peak motor with a removable 36V battery rated for 25-45 miles per charge, and it carries UL2849 safety certification for e-bikes. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1200W peak motor with a top speed of 20 MPH
- 36V removable battery (432 Wh, 12 Ah) with a 25-45 mile range
- Battery fully recharges in 5 to 6 hours
- 26" puncture-resistant tires with front fork suspension
- 7-speed gear system with front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- UL2849 certified, supports riders up to 265 lb.
Walmart's Bikes, Scooters & Ride-Ons Flash Deals cover a wide range of electric bikes, scooters, kids' bikes, and ride-on toys. Deals include the ESKUTE D300 folding electric bike at $550, which is $412 off and the lowest price we could find, and a foldable electric scooter for $157, down from $193. The sale also includes accessories like helmets, bike locks, and cargo bags for cyclists and scooter riders. Free shipping applies to most. In-store pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Electric bikes with motors ranging from 500W to 2200W peak power
- Electric scooters with seats, foldable frames, and ranges up to 75 miles
- Kids bikes, ride-on cars, roller skates, and helmets included
- Bike accessories like locks, mirrors, and cargo bags also on sale
Walmart offers the Hyper Bicycles 26" Shocker Mountain Bike for $95.58. That's a $92 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 18-speed twist-grip shifting with rear derailleur
- For riders up to 250 lbs.
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
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