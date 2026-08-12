Coach Outlet has hundreds of handbags marked down, with the Nolita 19 crossbody starting at $78, down from $195. Shoppers can also find shoulder bags, totes, backpacks, and belt bags across the sale, with discounts reaching 70% off on styles like the Jayden Crossbody Bag with Surf Print and the Warren Mini Belt Bag. Plus, Coach Insiders get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Coach