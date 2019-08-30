Personalize your DealNews Experience
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Banggood offers preorders of the Zeblaze HYBRID Dual Modes Smart Watch for $29.99. Shipping adds $1.70. That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Fitness Tracker in several colors (Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX11345" drops that to $16. With free shipping that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Huawei Mate SE 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray for $129. In-cart, that drops to $109.65. With free shipping, that's $75 below our February mention of a new one and $140 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
