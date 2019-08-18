Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Hosa Technology Drive Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Blaupunkt 5x7" 360-watt 4-Way Coaxial Speakers for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter for $20.99. Coupon code "IWJ4S9Z8" drops it to $11.54. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
Sign In or Register