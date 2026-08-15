At $137, this hardwood wall tree is at a great price. You'd pay as much as $400 for the same model elsewhere. It combines hooks for coats and bags with a lift-up bench seat for concealed storage underneath. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hardwood construction
- Cherry finish
- Mission style design
- Includes hooks for hanging bags and coats
- Bench seat lifts up for concealed storage
- Holds up to 250 lb.
- Some assembly required
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Published 1 hr ago
Verified 49 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Handy for camping trips, dorm rooms, or hosting overnight guests without a dedicated guest bed, this inflatable couch comes with an air pump included and is currently $9 off the $33 list price at Walmart. Buy Now at Walmart
- Durable puncture-resistant flock and PVC construction
- Lightweight design for easy portability and travel
- Rapid valve for quick inflation and deflation
- Ergonomic design provides natural body support
- Non-leak air retention maintains long-lasting shape
At Amazon, get the Serta Triton 78" Sofa for $270. It's the best deal we've seen for this sofa. It's built with a solid hardwood frame, pocket coils, and high-density foam cushions, and can support up to 600 lb. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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