Home Depot's Daily Deals include up to 42% off select kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool. (The banner says up to 35% off, but we've found higher discounts within.) Examples include an LG 28-cu. ft. French door refrigerator at $1,799, down from $3,099, and a GE dishwasher at $449, down from $749. Further down the page, Home Depot also has daily deals onkitchen countertops, cabinets, sinks, and faucets. Delivery fees vary on the appliances, but is free on everything else; the deals end today. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discounts across French door, side-by-side, and top-freezer refrigerators
- Savings on built-in and portable dishwashers from brands like GE, Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid
- Discounted gas and electric ranges, including smart Wi-Fi enabled models
- Includes ENERGY STAR certified refrigerator options
- Delivery available within days on most items
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Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This Frigidaire mini fridge is $38, down from $65 the going price for a new one. It includes a two-year Allstate warranty and can run off either a standard wall outlet or a 12V car adapter, making it usable both at home and on the road. Buy Now at eBay
- Holds up to 10 liters or 15 cans
- Thermoelectric cooling system for chilling or warming items
- Plugs into a 110V home outlet or 12V car adapter
- Brushed stainless steel finish
- Single door, countertop design
- Measures 16" tall by 11" wide
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
A pull-down sprayer faucet at this price point is a reasonable option if you're doing a budget kitchen refresh or replacing a worn-out faucet without wanting to spend much. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "PDQHIY6T" for a savings of $46. The coupon code is valid on Matte Black or Stainless Steel at this price or Gold for $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable 304 stainless steel resists fingerprints and spots
- Ceramic cartridge tested for 500,000 reliable cycles
- Dual-function stream and spray pull-down sprayer
- 15-minute DIY installation with pre-installed hoses
- 360-degree swivel spout with 18-inch flexible hose
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
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