Home Depot's Daily Deals include up to 42% off select kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool. (The banner says up to 35% off, but we've found higher discounts within.) Examples include an LG 28-cu. ft. French door refrigerator at $1,799, down from $3,099, and a GE dishwasher at $449, down from $749. Further down the page, Home Depot also has daily deals onkitchen countertops, cabinets, sinks, and faucets. Delivery fees vary on the appliances, but is free on everything else; the deals end today. Shop Now at Home Depot