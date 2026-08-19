Hollister Co. is offering an extra 30% off when you buy 4 or more items, or an extra 15% off for 2 or 3 items, across women's and men's clothing. The sale spans denim styles like baggy and wide-leg jeans, along with tops, hoodies, and sweaters. Jeans on the site run from $49.95 to $54.95, giving shoppers stacking discounts on multiple pieces at once. Hollister House members rewards is free to join and gets free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Hollister