Hollister Co. is offering an extra 25% off everything for two days, stacking on top of prices already marked down on jeans and shorts. For example, the Baggy Jeans drop to $35 before the extra discount, landing at $26.25 once the 25% off is applied. The sale spans women's and men's denim, including baggy, low-rise, and wide-leg styles. Hollister House members rewards is free to join and gets free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Hollister
- Jeans, shorts, and denim styles for women and men
- Baggy, low-rise, wide-leg, and super baggy fits available
- Some styles made with 100% cotton or cotton-rich fabric
- New arrivals included in the sale
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Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Hollister Co. is offering an extra 30% off when you buy 4 or more items, or an extra 15% off for 2 or 3 items, across women's and men's clothing. The sale spans denim styles like baggy and wide-leg jeans, along with tops, hoodies, and sweaters. Jeans on the site run from $49.95 to $54.95, giving shoppers stacking discounts on multiple pieces at once. Hollister House members rewards is free to join and gets free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Hollister
- Extra 30% off when buying 4 or more items
- Extra 15% off when buying 2 or 3 items
- Includes women's and men's jeans, tops, hoodies, and sweaters
- Denim styles include baggy, wide-leg, and super baggy fits
- New arrivals mixed in with current favorites
For two days only, Hollister takes an extra 25% off eligible men's clothing online. Clearance is excluded from the sitewide extra 25% off, although select clearance styles have separate extra discounts in-cart. Prices start at $6.99, with select items reaching about 80% off after the advertised in-bag discount. Shipping is free on orders of $59 or more. Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Hollister
- clearance styles starting at $6.99
- select clearance items get an extra 20% to 40% off in bag
- extra 25% off eligible non-clearance items
- men's T-shirts, swimwear, underwear, accessories, and more
- free standard shipping on orders over $59
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