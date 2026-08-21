Woot's Hobbies Week sale spans categories like makeup, DIY projects, outdoor gear, arts and crafts, cooking and baking, gardening, and gaming and tech, with savings of up to 70%. Prime members get free shipping. The sale runs through September 1. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/2/2026
Published 56 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Harbor Freight's clearance section spans 87 items across categories like power tools, generators, and tool storage, with prices ranging from 47 cents for a craft magnet set up to $849.97 for a modular utility trailer. Deals in between include a BAUER 20V cordless impact driver kit for $59.97 and a PREDATOR 2000 Watt inverter generator for $574.97. Most items are limited to in-store stock, so availability varies by location. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Covers 87 items spanning power tools, hand tools, air tools, and generators
- WARRIOR 3" Screwdriver Bit Set, 36-Piece for $12.97
- BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit with battery and charger for $59.97
- PREDATOR 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $574.97
- HAUL-MASTER 2000 lb. Capacity Custom Modular Utility Trailer for $849.97
- Most items available in-store only with limited quantities
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Full Charge Ahead sale covers a wide range of CyberPower battery backups and surge protectors for keeping computers and electronics running during power outages. Prices span from $14.99 for a 7-outlet surge protector up to $699.99 for a high-capacity refurbished UPS system, with several units discounted around 40% off their reference price. Each refurb includes a CyberPower-backed warranty. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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