This Hi-Spec 57-piece tool kit is $22.49, well below Amazon's usual price of $49.99. The set includes chrome vanadium steel tools such as wrenches, sockets, screwdrivers, and pliers, all organized in a portable carrying case. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 57-piece tool set includes wrenches, sockets, and screwdrivers
- Made of chrome vanadium steel
- Adjustable crescent wrench and combination pliers included
- 20 driver bits and 12 precision driver bits included
- 12 SAE and metric sockets with socket extension bar
- Comes in a portable, compact carrying case
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Published 17 min ago
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Woot's Organize Your Life sale covers a wide range of home organization gear, from closet and kitchen storage to garage tool boxes and moving supplies. Deals include a Basicwise Expandable Large Deep Drawer Organizer Set for $63, down 76% off, and a Takywep Adhesive Pull Out Cabinet Organizer for $28, down 79% off. Shoppers can also find shoe racks, storage bins, hangers, and utility carts across dozens of brands like Whitmor, Honey-Can-Do, and Superio. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Storage bins, baskets, and totes in various sizes
- Closet organizers including shoe racks, garment bags, and hangers
- Kitchen storage such as food containers, spice racks, and trash cans
- Moving and garage supplies including tool boxes and vacuum storage bags
- Utility carts and folding shopping carts
At Amazon Haul, get this Neodymium Magnetic Hooks 6-Pack for $1.49. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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