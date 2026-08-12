A 25-pack of hexagon LED panels for the garage ceiling runs about $2 per light at this price, which is a reasonable way to fill a large space without individual fixtures adding up. Apply coupon code "RELRB83O" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Produces 26400 lumens for maximum workspace brightness
- 5000K daylight color temperature with 85 CRI
- Wide 1.31-inch light surface for softer illumination
- 3PIN recessed connectors prevent electric shock during installation
- 50000-hour lifespan reduces maintenance needs
Home Depot offers the Husky LED Rechargeable Detachable Tripod Work Light for $19.88. That's a $5 savings. Choose pickup to avoid the $2.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 800-lumen LED output
- 360° horizontal and 180° vertical adjustment
- USB-C rechargeable with battery level indicator
- Detachable head with magnetic base
- Telescoping tripod
At Amazon Haul, get this Military Grade Flashlight 2-Pack for $5.50. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Olight Oclip Pro Rechargeable EDC Clip-on Flashlight for $24. It's the best deal we've seen for this flashlight. It packs three light modes, a 500-lumen floodlight, a spotlight reaching 120 meters, and a red light, into a clip-on design that weighs under 2 oz. Magnetic and lanyard attachment options add flexibility beyond a standard pocket flashlight. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500-lumen floodlight, spotlight with 120-meter range, and 40-lumen red light in one unit
- Weighs 1.87 oz. and measures 2.2" long
- Clips, hangs via lanyard hole, or attaches magnetically
- USB-C rechargeable built-in lithium polymer battery
- Water-resistant, durable aluminum construction
Woot has a range of Energizer and Eveready lighting gear discounted up to 60% off, including headlamps, lanterns, and flashlights for emergency kits or camping trips. The Energizer PRO-360 LED Headlamp is $9.99, while a 3-pack of Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable LED Lights runs $12.99. Multiple multi-packs, like the Eveready LED Flashlight 8-pack at $12.99, offer extra value for stocking up on backup lighting. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes rechargeable LED lights, headlamps, lanterns, and flashlights
- Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable LED Lights come in a 3-pack
- Energizer PRO-360 LED Headlamp priced at $9.99
- Eveready LED Flashlight sold in an 8-pack for $12.99
- Energizer PAW Patrol Flashlight 2-pack available for $8.99
- Discounts range up to 60% off reference prices
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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