Woot has a range of Energizer and Eveready lighting gear discounted up to 60% off, including headlamps, lanterns, and flashlights for emergency kits or camping trips. The Energizer PRO-360 LED Headlamp is $9.99, while a 3-pack of Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable LED Lights runs $12.99. Multiple multi-packs, like the Eveready LED Flashlight 8-pack at $12.99, offer extra value for stocking up on backup lighting. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes rechargeable LED lights, headlamps, lanterns, and flashlights
- Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable LED Lights come in a 3-pack
- Energizer PRO-360 LED Headlamp priced at $9.99
- Eveready LED Flashlight sold in an 8-pack for $12.99
- Energizer PAW Patrol Flashlight 2-pack available for $8.99
- Discounts range up to 60% off reference prices
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Home Depot offers the Husky LED Rechargeable Detachable Tripod Work Light for $19.88. That's a $5 savings. Choose pickup to avoid the $2.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 800-lumen LED output
- 360° horizontal and 180° vertical adjustment
- USB-C rechargeable with battery level indicator
- Detachable head with magnetic base
- Telescoping tripod
At Amazon Haul, get this Military Grade Flashlight 2-Pack for $5.50. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Olight Oclip Pro Rechargeable EDC Clip-on Flashlight for $24. It's the best deal we've seen for this flashlight. It packs three light modes, a 500-lumen floodlight, a spotlight reaching 120 meters, and a red light, into a clip-on design that weighs under 2 oz. Magnetic and lanyard attachment options add flexibility beyond a standard pocket flashlight. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500-lumen floodlight, spotlight with 120-meter range, and 40-lumen red light in one unit
- Weighs 1.87 oz. and measures 2.2" long
- Clips, hangs via lanyard hole, or attaches magnetically
- USB-C rechargeable built-in lithium polymer battery
- Water-resistant, durable aluminum construction
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Olight Arkfeld Ultra EDC Rechargeable Flat Flashlight for $86. It's the best price we could find by $34. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1400-lumen white LED output
- Combines white LED, green beam, and UV light in one flashlight
- Green beam output is 5mW or less, class 3R
- UV light output of 900 milliwatts
- Aluminum body with a high-hardness glass lens
- Measures 4.72"L x 1.06"W x 0.63"D and weighs 4.16 oz.
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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