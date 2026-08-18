Short almond-shaped tips with a classic French manicure look make this a decent option if you want a polished manicure without a salon visit. Apply coupon code "DN5KWW0L" for a savings of $9 for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 32 nails in 16 sizes for natural fit
- Durable wear lasts over 21 days
- Complete nail kit includes all application tools
At Amazon, get the Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Spray for $8.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Colgate offers this classroom kit at no cost to educators through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program. It includes oral health education materials and product samples for 25 kindergarten or first-grade students. Shop Now at Colgate
La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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