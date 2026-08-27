At Amazon, get this Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Spray for $8.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Dove Men+Care 3-in-1 Body, Face, & Shaving Bar 8-Pack for $7. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Degree Men Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant 2-Pack for $3. It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
The Tulzim electric foil shaver is $35.98, down from $59.99. It's also at its lowest recorded price on Amazon, undercutting the site's 90-day average of $49.03. The shaver is IPX7 waterproof for use with shaving foam and offers up to 100 minutes of cordless runtime per charge. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Foil shaver with 3D floating heads for facial contours
- IPX7 waterproof for wet or dry use with shaving foam
- Up to 100 minutes of cordless runtime per 90-minute charge
- USB-C charging with LED battery display
- Magnetic dustproof cap and travel lock feature
- Stainless steel blades, 3-blade design
Buy a BIC Soleil 5 Glide razor at Target and get your money back, up to $8.29, after submitting your receipt through this rebate offer. The refund is issued via Venmo rather than as an instant discount, so shoppers pay full price upfront and get reimbursed later. Only one rebate is allowed per person, and the offer is capped at 5,000 redemptions. Shop Now at Bic Soleil Glide
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $2.90 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register