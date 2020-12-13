Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 48 mins ago
Hamilton Beach Panini Press Gourmet Sandwich Maker
$12 $13
$4 pickup

That's $4 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $14. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to drop the price.
  • Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • 10" x 8" nonstick grids
  • floating lid
  • power and preheat lights
  • Model: 25460A
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 12/13/2020
