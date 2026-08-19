This Hallmark wrapping paper set matches its all-time low price at Amazon. The set includes three mini rolls totaling 45 sq. ft., with one roll featuring a pizza scent along with pepperoni and pizza slice designs. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 24 min ago
Verified 12 min ago
Useful for hemming, patching, or bonding fabric without sewing. Apply coupon code "Q2GRY59A" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-viscosity formula creates durable fabric bonds
- Anti-clogging needle tip ensures precise application
- Bonds cotton, denim, leather, and polyester materials
- Dries to a clear, long-lasting finish
- Versatile for repairs, patches, and fabric crafting
Woot's fabric and craft sale covers everything from the Brother CS7205 sewing machine at $249.99 to fabric by the yard starting under $10. Discounts run as high as 60% off, with plenty of quilting, upholstery, and craft fabric options mixed in alongside sewing machines and fabric paint. The sale spans sewing hardware and raw materials alike, making it useful whether you need a new machine or just more fabric on hand. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-in-1 Precision Sliding Gauge Ruler for $2.10. It's the best deal we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply the promo code "PAINT160" to get the iPaint Custom Paint by Number Kit for $124 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at HTVRONT
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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