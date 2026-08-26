HP’s All-In Everyday Plan offers hassle-free printing for $8.99 per month, with a new HP Smart Tank 6001r printer, automatic ink delivery, continuous printer coverage, and shipping included. Scroll down to see this particular plan. You'll get 24/7 Pro live support and replacement coverage if an issue can’t be fixed remotely.
The HP All-In Plan includes a 30-day risk-free trial with no upfront costs. Customers can sign up, pay nothing today, and receive the printer shortly after enrolling. If it’s not a fit within the first 30 days, they can return the printer at no cost. Buy Now at HP All-In Plan
-
Published 18 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
This HP Envy 6165 all-in-one printer is $80 off at Best Buy. Plus, it includes 6 months of Instant Ink service. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Prints, scans, and copies in color with auto 2-sided printing
- 100-sheet paper input tray
- Prints up to 10 pages per minute in black and 7 pages per minute in color
- 2.4" color touchscreen for easy navigation
- Dual-band Wi-Fi for wireless printing
- Includes 6 months of Instant Ink service
At Target, this HP DeskJet 2955 all-in-one printer is $30 off, dropping to $60. It includes 3 months of free Instant Ink and connects wirelessly for printing, scanning, copying, and faxing from a phone. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Prints, scans, copies, and faxes via the HP Smart app
- 3 months of free Instant Ink included
- Built-in wireless with dual-band Wi-Fi
- 60-sheet paper input tray
- Prints up to 7.5 pages per minute in black, 5.5 pages per minute in color
- Made with at least 70% recycled plastics