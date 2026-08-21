Woot's Grocery and Household Stock-Up sale covers a wide mix of personal care, beauty, and pantry items, with deals like a 24-pack of Oral B toothbrushes at $12.99, down from $69.99, and a Beurer Infrared Thermometer at $12.99, down from $69.99. Shoppers can also find fragrance testers, vitamins, and snacks marked down across the sale. Entering promo code "SUPERSAVING" at checkout adds an extra 20% off this and other select daily deals, while new customers get 30% off. Coupon ends today. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company