This Greenworks pressure washer is $80 off, dropping to $139 from its regular price of $219. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this one. We've pictured the GPW1200K, which comes with a full auto detailing kit including a foam cannon, microfiber mitt, squeegee, and cleaning cloths, along with three quick-connect nozzles and a 40-ft. hose. It's backed by a 3-year limited warranty. This deal ends September 9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1200 PSI at 1.8 GPM water flow
- 13-amp motor
- Includes 15°, 25°, & 40° quick-connect nozzles
- 40-ft. hose for extended reach
- Auto detailing kit includes foam cannon, microfiber mitt, squeegee, & 2 microfiber cloths
- 3-year limited warranty
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Expires 9/9/2026
Published 51 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Pennzoil Fluid Transfer Pump for $3.60. That's Amazon's best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 1-gallon containers
This windshield sunshade drops to $7.19 with the on-page coupon clipped. That's below Amazon's $8.99 current price and close to its $6.38 all-time low. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the typical foil coating, and its memory steel ring frame folds flat for storage in the included bag. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made from 300T Oxford cloth for sun and heat protection
- Large size measures 57.08" x 31.5" for SUVs
- Also available in Medium (55.12" x 27.6") and XL (63" x 33") sizes
- Foldable design with a memory steel ring for compact storage
- Includes a matching storage bag
- Installs by wedging into place against the windshield
At Amazon, get this Mobil 1 Truck & SUV Full Synthetic 0W-20 Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle for $20. It's the lowest price Amazon has charged for this quantity. The oil is rated for up to 10,000 miles between changes and carries a temperature range of -40°F to 500°F. Buy Now at Amazon
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
Lowe's Summer Closeout Sale covers markdowns across flooring, garage door openers, and closet systems. For example, Pergo waterproof laminate flooring is $1.99 per square foot, down from $2.49, while a Chamberlain smart garage door opener is $249, down from $279. The sale also includes ClosetMaid shelving systems and composite decking from Trex. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code.Shop Now at Lowe's
- Flooring including laminate, luxury vinyl plank, and solid hardwood
- Garage door openers with Wi-Fi compatibility and battery back-up
- Bathroom vanities with engineered stone or marble tops
- Outdoor items such as patio heaters and string lights
- Toilets, kitchen faucets, and trash cans also included
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