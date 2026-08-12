Google Store has the new Pixel Watch 5 starting at $399.99 for the 41mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model. Buyers who want a bigger screen can step up to the 45mm version from $429.99, while the 45mm Special Edition Stephen Curry model runs $579.99. A 4G LTE version with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is priced at $499.99 and includes 2 years of cellular data. Eligible watch trade-ins can knock up to $400 off any configuration. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 28. Buy Now at Google Store
- 41mm size fits wrists 130-210mm around, starting at $399.99
- 45mm size has a larger display and fits wrists 150-215mm around, starting at $429.99
- 45mm Special Edition Stephen Curry model priced at $579.99
- 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity option available for $499.99
- Bluetooth/Wi-Fi only version starts at $399.99
- Trade-in offers available for up to $400 back
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Expires 8/28/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a wide range of Garmin smartwatches and GPS marked down, with prices spanning from budget-friendly Instinct and Venu models to premium Epix Pro watches. Refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3S at $323, down from $449.99, offer notable savings alongside new releases such as the Garmin Instinct 3 and Forerunner 170. All listings come from an authorized Garmin seller with free shipping. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at $499 after an eligible trade-in, down from $1,099 for the unlocked model. The Google Pixel Pro XL starts at $699 after eligible trade-in, down from $1,299. Buyers can also choose 36-month financing at $13.86 ($19.42 for the XL) a month after trade-in. Storage options go up to 1TB with 16GB of RAM for those who want more space and multitasking power. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Offer ends August 28. Buy Now at Google Store
- 6.3" display
- Available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on storage option
- Works with any major carrier when unlocked
- Includes charging cable
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plan available
Google is offering the Pixel 11 from $399 with an eligible trade-in, down from $899. Buyers who skip the trade-in can instead choose financing at $24.97 a month for 36 months, or $11.08 a month for 36 months when trading in a phone. Purchasing the unlocked model also comes with a choice of $130 off a Google Pixel Watch 5 or $100 in Google Store credit. The phone is expected for release on August 20, 2026. This deal ends August 28 at 2:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Google Store
- Available in 256GB or 512GB storage configurations
- 6.3" display
- Offered unlocked or through select carriers
- 0% APR financing available over 36 months
- Trade-in program available for additional savings
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plans available
Google Store has the Pixel 11 Pro Fold from $899 after an eligible trade-in, down from $1,899. Buyers can choose 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB storage, and financing is available at $24.97 a month over 36 months. Those who buy the unlocked model can also get a Pixel Watch 5 or $350 in Google Store credit as part of a limited-time bundle. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 28 at 2:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Google Store
- Available in 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB storage with 16 GB RAM
- Choice of Olive or Obsidian color
- Works with any major carrier when purchased unlocked
- Financing available at $24.97/month for 36 months
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plans available
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