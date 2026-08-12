Google is offering the Pixel 11 from $399 with an eligible trade-in, down from $899. Buyers who skip the trade-in can instead choose financing at $24.97 a month for 36 months, or $11.08 a month for 36 months when trading in a phone. Purchasing the unlocked model also comes with a choice of $130 off a Google Pixel Watch 5 or $100 in Google Store credit. The phone is expected for release on August 20, 2026. This deal ends August 28 at 2:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Google Store
- Available in 256GB or 512GB storage configurations
- 6.3" display
- Offered unlocked or through select carriers
- 0% APR financing available over 36 months
- Trade-in program available for additional savings
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plans available
-
Expires 8/28/2026
Published 21 min ago
We've pictured the Google Pixel Fold 5G Smartphone with 256GB of storage, now $459.99 at Woot, down from the $1,799 reference price. This unlocked foldable phone works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers, and runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip with a triple rear camera system. Prime members get free standard shipping on this order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5.8" inner foldable display
- 256GB storage capacity
- Fully unlocked for use with major carriers
- Google Tensor G2 chip
- Triple rear camera system
- Available in Obsidian or Porcelain
eBay offers the TCL K33 phone for $33.12 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for $7 off and the best price we could find Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.75" HD+ NXTVISION display
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
eBay's Pixel sale covers a wide range of refurbished and open-box Google devices, including phones from the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 10 Pro and multiple generations of the Pixel Watch. Refurbished listings come backed by a one year warranty, and prices span from budget options like a Pixel Watch at $43 up to a Pixel 8 Pro with 1TB of storage at $650. Shoppers can find deals across phones, watches, and accessories in one place. Shop Now at eBay
This Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 512GB of storage, well above what many phones offer at this price. At $391, it's the second best price we've seen and includes a 1-year warranty through Allstate. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" 120Hz 1440x3088 display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
- 12GB RAM; 1TB storage
- 200MP main camera, 12MP front camera
The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at $499 after an eligible trade-in, down from $1,099 for the unlocked model. The Google Pixel Pro XL starts at $699 after eligible trade-in, down from $1,299. Buyers can also choose 36-month financing at $13.86 ($19.42 for the XL) a month after trade-in. Storage options go up to 1TB with 16GB of RAM for those who want more space and multitasking power. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Offer ends August 28. Buy Now at Google Store
- 6.3" display
- Available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on storage option
- Works with any major carrier when unlocked
- Includes charging cable
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plan available
Sign In or Register