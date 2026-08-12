Google is offering the Pixel 11 from $399 with an eligible trade-in, down from $899. Buyers who skip the trade-in can instead choose financing at $24.97 a month for 36 months, or $11.08 a month for 36 months when trading in a phone. Purchasing the unlocked model also comes with a choice of $130 off a Google Pixel Watch 5 or $100 in Google Store credit. The phone is expected for release on August 20, 2026. This deal ends August 28 at 2:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Google Store