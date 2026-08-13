The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is available for preorder at AT&T from as low as $0 a month with an eligible trade-in and plan, down from a retail price of $1,350. (The discount will be applied as bill credits over 36 months.) It features a 6.8" display, the Google Tensor G6 chip, and up to 512GB of storage, along with a camera that zooms up to 120x. It ships for free, and is set to release on August 20. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility