AT&T is offering the Google Pixel 11 for $5.43 a month on an installment plan, well below its $940 full retail price, for customers who open a new line on an eligible plan. The phone includes a Titan M3 security chip, a 30x Super Zoom camera, and a battery rated for more than 30 hours of use. It ships for free, and is set to release on August 20. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- 256 GB storage
- Upgraded 30x Super Zoom camera
- Night Sight for low-light photos and videos
- Titan M3 security chip
- Battery rated for 30+ hours
- Gemini AI assistant built in
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The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
We've pictured the Google Pixel Fold 5G Smartphone with 256GB of storage, now $459.99 at Woot, down from the $1,799 reference price. This unlocked foldable phone works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers, and runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip with a triple rear camera system. Prime members get free standard shipping on this order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5.8" inner foldable display
- 256GB storage capacity
- Fully unlocked for use with major carriers
- Google Tensor G2 chip
- Triple rear camera system
- Available in Obsidian or Porcelain
The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at $499 after an eligible trade-in, down from $1,099 for the unlocked model. The Google Pixel Pro XL starts at $699 after eligible trade-in, down from $1,299. Buyers can also choose 36-month financing at $13.86 ($19.42 for the XL) a month after trade-in. Storage options go up to 1TB with 16GB of RAM for those who want more space and multitasking power. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Offer ends August 28. Buy Now at Google Store
- 6.3" display
- Available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on storage option
- Works with any major carrier when unlocked
- Includes charging cable
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plan available
eBay's Pixel sale covers a wide range of refurbished and open-box Google devices, including phones from the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 10 Pro and multiple generations of the Pixel Watch. Refurbished listings come backed by a one year warranty, and prices span from budget options like a Pixel Watch at $43 up to a Pixel 8 Pro with 1TB of storage at $650. Shoppers can find deals across phones, watches, and accessories in one place. Shop Now at eBay
At AT&T, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB can drop to $0 per month when you trade in an eligible device worth $290 or more and sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan, spread across 36 monthly bill credits totaling up to $1,100. Without a trade-in, the phone would cost $30.56 per month on an installment plan, against a full retail price of $1,099.99. It ships for free. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- 6.3" display
- Aluminum unibody design with ceramic shield front and back
- 48MP rear camera system w/ 8x optical-quality zoom
- 18MP front camera w/ Center Stage
- A19 Pro chip
- USB-C charge cable included
AT&T's Back-to-School Deals cover phones, tablets, laptops, internet, and accessories for the new school year. The standout offer lets shoppers get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 for $0 with an eligible trade-in and plan, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max can be had for up to $1,100 off under similar trade-in terms. The lineup also includes AT&T's amiGO family of kid-focused phones, watches, and tablets with location monitoring and parental controls. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 available for $0 with eligible trade-in and qualifying plan
- iPhone 17 Pro Max available for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in
- AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone, Watch 2, and Tab 2 offer location monitoring and parental controls
- Deals span phones, tablets, laptops, internet, bundles, and accessories
The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is available for preorder at AT&T from as low as $0 a month with an eligible trade-in and plan, down from a retail price of $1,350. (The discount will be applied as bill credits over 36 months.) It features a 6.8" display, the Google Tensor G6 chip, and up to 512GB of storage, along with a camera that zooms up to 120x. It ships for free, and is set to release on August 20. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- 6.8" display
- Google Tensor G6 chip
- Up to 512GB of storage
- Camera zoom up to 120x with Night Sight
- IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
- 5G capable
AT&T offers teachers the chance to switch to AT&T and get up to $1,150 per line in combined rewards and bill credits. The offer includes up to $800 per line to help pay off your phone with a reward card, a $200 bill credit for adding a new line, and up to $150 per line in bill credits when you buy a new phone on an installment plan with an eligible wireless plan. Free shipping applies. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Teachers and families save up to 20% on AT&T's most popular unlimited plans
- Plans include 5G access, unlimited talk and text, and AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security
- Discount also applies to tablet, wearable, and AT&T Connected Car lines of service
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